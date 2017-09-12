Former southern Indiana middle school assistant principal charge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former southern Indiana middle school assistant principal charged with felony voyeurism

Paul Raake Paul Raake

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The former assistant principal at Scribner Middle School is facing felony voyeurism charges.

Paul Raake is wanted by police after a complaint was filed last school year, according to a probable case affidavit.

A complaint was made to Scribner principal Dr. Keith Bush on Nov. 28, 2016, by the mother of a student. The mother said her son had told her he found a camera in a locker located in the boy's gym locker room, the affidavit reads. Her son had previously reported the incident to Scribner gym teacher Paul Hamilton and Raake.

After a police investigation, two laptops and an iPad belonging to Raake were handed over to investigators. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matthew Simmons examined the devices and found photographs of students, including one that showed a male student in the process of dressing. According to the affidavit, the student's upper leg and buttocks were visible.

There were a total of five pictures of students from inside the locker room on the devices. The only adult in the pictures was identified by two different people as Raake, who has since retired.

On Dec. 21, a search warrant was obtained to search Raake's office. A hard drive was examined, and on it were the same photographs found previously by investigators, according to the affidavit.

