Indiana linemen heading south to help with Hurricane Irma relief

Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.

Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.

Video from a police cruiser dash camera shows Louisville Metro Police arrest and use of stun gun against Louis Briggs

Video from a police cruiser dash camera shows Louisville Metro Police arrest and use of stun gun against Louis Briggs

A 5-year-old Kentucky boy missing since his mother was found thrown off a cliff has been found dead.

A 5-year-old Kentucky boy missing since his mother was found thrown off a cliff has been found dead.

With a stadium still expanding, a Heisman Trophy winner, membership in the ACC and ESPN's College GameDay visiting campus in successive years, the University of Louisville football program is advancing on the vision of Howard Schnellenberger.

With a stadium still expanding, a Heisman Trophy winner, membership in the ACC and ESPN's College GameDay visiting campus in successive years, the University of Louisville football program is advancing on the vision of Howard Schnellenberger.

Police say the there were .223 caliber shell casings in the back yard -- and the yard was strewn with holes.

Police say the there were .223 caliber shell casings in the back yard -- and the yard was strewn with holes.

Suspects accused of firing rifle in Shepherdsville neighborhood while under the influence

Suspects accused of firing rifle in Shepherdsville neighborhood while under the influence

Elgin Anders always said the gun slipped from his fingers, which were covered in bar-b-que sauce, but the family of 8-year-old Andre O'Neal Jr. never bought that defense.

Elgin Anders always said the gun slipped from his fingers, which were covered in bar-b-que sauce, but the family of 8-year-old Andre O'Neal Jr. never bought that defense.

Man who confessed to killing 8-year-old boy to spend days behind bars

Man who confessed to killing 8-year-old boy to spend days behind bars

The former assistant principal at Scribner Middle School is facing felony voyeurism charges.

The former assistant principal at Scribner Middle School is facing felony voyeurism charges.

Firefighters arrived at the complex off of Green Valley Road to find large flames coming from one of the buildings.

Firefighters arrived at the complex off of Green Valley Road to find large flames coming from one of the buildings.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Millions of people are without power in the wake of Hurricane Irma, and utility crews from Indiana are heading south to help.

"The poles are literally sucked out of the ground, and they just basically are gone,” said David Vince, General Manager of the Clark County REMC.

Hurricane Irma's high winds and heavy rain knocked out power lines across the southeast, leaving an estimated six million residents without the electricity they so desperately need.

"People's lives are turned upside down for a long time,” said Chuck Tiemann with Indiana Electric Cooperatives.

Dozens of utility trucks arrived in Sellersburg on Tuesday, stocked up with supplies to hit the road. In total, more than 100 linemen from various electricity cooperatives in Indiana and Michigan are heading down to Georgia to respond.

"The dire need right now is you have to look at the hospitals. You have to get those back on,” Vince said. “And you also have to get to the public services like the police stations and the fire stations."

The crews will be restoring power lines and, in some cases, entire grids of electricity.

"With the devastation that's down there right now, you're not just repairing the lines," Vince said. "You're basically repairing, putting together a whole new system."

When they got the call, the local linemen were prepared to respond. For many, it's returning a favor they haven't forgotten.

"When we needed help back in 2012 when the tornado hit Henryville, we got a call out, and they came to help us,” Vince said.

The linemen will head into dangerous conditions to lend a helping hand.

"This is just in our blood, and linemen are unique people," Tiemann said. "They're a rare breed."

The crews work in two week shifts until power is restored in the region.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.