Kroger offering prepared meal kits at 6 Louisville-area stores

Kroger offering prepared meal kits at 6 Louisville-area stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can now pick up dinner at the same time you're getting milk and bread.

Kroger is offering prepared meal kits at six Louisville-area stores. There are eight different recipes to choose from like steak, salmon, fish tacos and enchiladas.

The kits, which have enough to feed two adults, are anywhere from $14 to $20.

Meals are already put together. You just have to heat them up.

Here are the Louisville-area locations offering the kits:

  • 2440 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Ky.
  • 2219 Holiday Manor, Louisville, Ky.
  • 9440 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, Ky.
  • 200 New Albany Plaza, New Albany, Ind.
  • 9151 US Hwy 42, Prospect, Ky.
  • 279 Hubbards Lane, Louisville, Ky.

