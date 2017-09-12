Seymour Police Department adopting Texas police officer who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey

Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.

A 5-year-old Kentucky boy missing since his mother was found thrown off a cliff has been found dead.

With a stadium still expanding, a Heisman Trophy winner, membership in the ACC and ESPN's College GameDay visiting campus in successive years, the University of Louisville football program is advancing on the vision of Howard Schnellenberger.

Police say the there were .223 caliber shell casings in the back yard -- and the yard was strewn with holes.

Elgin Anders always said the gun slipped from his fingers, which were covered in bar-b-que sauce, but the family of 8-year-old Andre O'Neal Jr. never bought that defense.

Firefighters arrived at the complex off of Green Valley Road to find large flames coming from one of the buildings.

The Davis' home was a total loss after the hurricane, only the roof staying above water.

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) – The Seymour Police Department is raising money to support a Lumberton, Texas, police officer and his family after losing everything in Hurricane Harvey.

Seymour Officer Jacob Florine wanted to do something to help after seeing the devastation in Texas from the hurricane.

“Well, the best way to help a community would be to help a police officer, who in turn helps his community,” Florine said.

He was trying to find a way to support a fellow officer but wasn’t sure how. So Florine reached out to the Facebook group, Indiana Going Blue. The group’s administrator then connected Florine with the Davis family in Lumberton, Texas.

They might be total strangers, but they have a special connection. Florine and Cody Davis are both police officers.

Florine called the officer and his wife and knew he needed to help support their family when he heard their story. Sgt. Cody Davis works for the Lumberton Police Department and was on a night shift when Hurricane Harvey hit.

“The night that Cody came home from work (he) found water in the their hose rising,” Florine said. “Every minute, it got higher and higher.”

Davis and his wife, Andrea Davis, woke their two kids up, 9-year-old Emma and 3-year-old Cain. The family grabbed what they could and fled in Davis’ truck. Once his family was safe at the police department, Davis went back to the house to get their pets.

“He was able to get the dog and the cat,” Florine said. “But on the way out, he couldn’t make it. He ended up having to kayak out.”

Both vehicles were flooded out. And by the time the water stopped rising, all they could see of their home was the top few feet of the roof. The family lost everything and is now living in a camper trying to figure out what to do next.

“Now they need financial assistance,” Florine said. “They owe $81,000 on a house that they have no flood insurance on, because they didn’t live in a flood plain. Who would’ve thought that it would rain 57 inches in their town?”

Florine started a GoFundMe account to help the Davis family. All the donations go directly to helping them rebuild a new normal, proving the bond between brothers in blue is unbreakable, even from 1,000 miles away.

“It’s kind of what we do,” Florine said. “As police officers we help strangers all the time. That’s what we’re here for, people that we don’t know. This is just a stranger who is also a blue line family. And we’re extending help to him just like we would anybody else.”

You can make donations online through the Hurricane Harvey Back the Blue gofundme page. You can also drop off cash or check donations directly to the Seymour Police Department, 205 North Ewing Street. Make checks payable to Cody and Andrea Davis and write “TX LEO Harvey Donation” in the memo box. The department will also be accepting Walmart, Target, or Visa gift cards for the family.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.