Former firefighter sentenced in Crawford County arson cases - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former firefighter sentenced in Crawford County arson cases

Brian Stonecipher Brian Stonecipher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A judge sentences a former Leavenworth, Indiana, firefighter to what is, in essence, time served for setting fires in Crawford County last year.

Court records show Brian L. Stonecipher pleaded guilty to two counts of arson and one count of attempted arson in June. On Tuesday, Crawford Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell sentenced Stonecipher to 485 days concurrent for each charge. She dismissed a charge of criminal mischief, according to a clerk at circuit court.

The judge’s calculations of days to be suspended, added to days Stonecipher spent in jail or on home incarceration after his arrest last fall, meant that Stonecipher walked free after his sentencing in Crawford Circuit Court. He must still finish 120 hours of community service, according to court records.

Police arrested Stonecipher, then 27 years old, on Nov. 2, 2016. They said Stonecipher set the fires and later responded to put them out as a firefighter.

He was originally accused in 15 arsons, including one on Hoosier National Forest property and two attempted fires at a vacant church. The three charges to which he pleaded guilty included one count of attempted arson for damage to a church. Crawford County residents had become nervous in late October after reports of at least eleven brush fires in the county in a less than a week.

