Suicide Prevention Week aims to curb growing rate among Kentucky teenagers

Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.

Police say another man was beaten when he stepped in to try to help the victim.

Video from a police cruiser dash camera shows Louisville Metro Police arrest and use of stun gun against Louis Briggs

Video from a police cruiser dash camera shows Louisville Metro Police arrest and use of stun gun against Louis Briggs

A 5-year-old Kentucky boy missing since his mother was found thrown off a cliff has been found dead.

A 5-year-old Kentucky boy missing since his mother was found thrown off a cliff has been found dead.

With a stadium still expanding, a Heisman Trophy winner, membership in the ACC and ESPN's College GameDay visiting campus in successive years, the University of Louisville football program is advancing on the vision of Howard Schnellenberger.

With a stadium still expanding, a Heisman Trophy winner, membership in the ACC and ESPN's College GameDay visiting campus in successive years, the University of Louisville football program is advancing on the vision of Howard Schnellenberger.

Police say the there were .223 caliber shell casings in the back yard -- and the yard was strewn with holes.

Police say the there were .223 caliber shell casings in the back yard -- and the yard was strewn with holes.

Suspects accused of firing rifle in Shepherdsville neighborhood while under the influence

Suspects accused of firing rifle in Shepherdsville neighborhood while under the influence

Elgin Anders always said the gun slipped from his fingers, which were covered in bar-b-que sauce, but the family of 8-year-old Andre O'Neal Jr. never bought that defense.

Elgin Anders always said the gun slipped from his fingers, which were covered in bar-b-que sauce, but the family of 8-year-old Andre O'Neal Jr. never bought that defense.

Man who confessed to killing 8-year-old boy to spend days behind bars

Man who confessed to killing 8-year-old boy to spend days behind bars

The former assistant principal at Scribner Middle School is facing felony voyeurism charges.

The former assistant principal at Scribner Middle School is facing felony voyeurism charges.

Firefighters arrived at the complex off of Green Valley Road to find large flames coming from one of the buildings.

Firefighters arrived at the complex off of Green Valley Road to find large flames coming from one of the buildings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every year, suicide claims the lives of thousands of people across the country, including many here in Kentuckiana. And during National Suicide Prevention Week from Sept. 10-16, experts hope to bring attention to the problem and save lives.

One of those lives lost was that of Richard Farmer's daughter, who committed suicide six years ago at the age of 36. After some problems at work Amy Farmer was venting to a friend over the telephone.

Farmer said, "And this is the one heartbreaking part, the friend said, 'Lets go out and grab something to eat.' And Amy said, 'I'm tired. I think I am just going to go to bed.'"

But instead, the 36-year old took her own life.

"She basically, at that point, as best that we can figure, she took an overdose of a pain killer, and she died sometime overnight," Farmer said. "I think about her every day."

And despite having regrets, Farmer said no one saw it coming.

"If her mother didn't notice, I guarantee you there were no signs," he said.

Experts hope National Suicide Prevention Week will help bring attention and awareness to the problem.

"If you always look back, there are signs," said Eric Gross, LPCC Director of Clinical Services Kentucky One Health Our Lady of Peace. "It's a huge, huge problem."

Gross has treated dozens of suicidal people and said Kentucky's suicide rate is extremely high, especially among young people.

"Right now, I think it's the second-leading cause of deaths among teenagers in the state of Kentucky."

Gross said the key to saving lives is asking tough, uncomfortable questions.

Meanwhile, Farmer still replays his painful loss from time to time.

"If she was feeling that bad, why couldn't she just pick up the phone?," he said. "Just call me. Let's talk."

Farmer's hurt will probably never go away, but he hopes sharing his story helps another family avoid the pain he feels.

"It's nothing that really I am crazy about talking about," Farmer said.

Experts say suicide is preventable, but knowing the warning signs is a crucial part of saving lives. They also say it's a lifelong battle, so keep asking those tough questions.

If you need help, you can call 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-SUICIDE.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.