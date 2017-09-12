St. Matthews City Council denies request for mixed-use apartment - WDRB 41 Louisville News

St. Matthews City Council denies request for mixed-use apartment building on Shelbyville Road

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews City Council denied a request Tuesday night for en eight-story, mixed-use apartment building at the Tafel Motors site on Shelbyville Road.

After a meeting last week where St. Matthews residents voiced opposition to the proposal on a busy stretch of town, the city council made a unanimous decision to squash it.

The $40 million complex was expected to bring 400 jobs to the area, but opponents said it would make traffic problems worse.

This story will be updated.

