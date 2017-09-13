Sports Page Live Chat TODAY - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Live Blog Sports Page Live Chat 9/6/17
 

Sports Page Live Chat TODAY

Posted: Updated:

It's Wednesday and that means it's time for another edition of WDRB's Sports Page Live.

There's lots to talk about in the sports world this week:

  • Louisville prepares to host ESPN's GameDay Live at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium Saturday morning for the second straight year. The Cards take on undefeated Clemson Saturday night. 
     
  • Will Lamar Jackson deliver a solid performance to propel the Cards to victory and return to the top of the Heisman contender list?
     
  • UK hoping to extend its winning streak to 3-0.
     
  • IU's game with FIU canceled in wake of Hurricane Irma. The Hoosiers will take a week off and play Georgia Southern on Sept. 23. 
     
  • WKU hoping for a win this weekend after losing to Illinois. 

[CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

Today's chat starts at 10:30 a.m. WDRB Sports Columnists Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford will be looking forward to hearing your comment and answering your questions. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.