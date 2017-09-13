Police in Vincennes, Ind. searching for missing elderly man - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police in Vincennes, Ind. searching for missing elderly man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Vincennes, Indiana are asking for the public to be on the lookout for an elderly man who could be in danger. 

Police are looking for 72-year-old James Merlin Jones. He was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday in Vincennes.

When last ween, Jones was wearing a red sweatshirt, khaki shorts, and tennis shoes. He is described as a white male weighing approximately 192 pounds, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with gray hair and blue eyes. 

Police say Jones may be disoriented and requires medical assistance.

If you see Jones or know where he might be located, you're asked to call the Vincennes Police Department at 812-882-1631 or dial 911.

