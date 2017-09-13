Bissell Pet Foundation paying adoption fees at Kentucky Humane S - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bissell Pet Foundation paying adoption fees at Kentucky Humane Society

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bissell Pet Foundation is paying fees for anyone adopting a dog or cat coming into the Kentucky Humane Society from hurricane impacted areas.

The Kentucky Humane Society is at 100% capacity with 500 animals in its care, and is expected to get more animals in this week.

This deal is designed to relieve overcrowding. The Kentucky Humane Society has been accepting animals from shelters in Florida and Texas or from owners who voluntarily gave pets up after the storms.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is paying fees through Saturday, September 23rd. Adopters still have to pay the $10.50 pet licensing fee.

The Kentucky Humane Society is also looking for temporary foster homes, especially for medium and large sized dogs. KHS provides food and supplies for foster homes. Foster commitments are usually one to two weeks.

CLICK HERE for more information or to sign up to become a pet foster home.

