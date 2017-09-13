POLICE: James Bonds arrested after explosive device found in bed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: James Bonds arrested after explosive device found in bedroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after an explosive device was found inside his home.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred Sunday at a home in the 1400 block of Haskin Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the home after they received a report that 45-year-old James Bonds had shot himself in a bedroom. It is not clear from the report whether or not there was an actual shooting.

According to the arrest report, officers did find a handgun in the bedroom, as well as a "large amount" of suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin and boxes of empty baggies.

Police say they also found a suspected explosive device in the bedroom. According to the arrest report, the LMPD Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were sent to the scene.

An x-ray of the explosive device allegedly revealed that it contained "fragmentation" which indicated an "intent to cause injury."

Police say Bonds is a convicted felon who is not allowed to own firearms.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a destructive device or booby trap device. 

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

