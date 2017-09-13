POLICE: Louisville man arrested after explosive device found in bedroom

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the case came down to two things: whether a crime was committed and whether prosecutors can prove that to a jury.More >>
Police say an x-ray of the explosive device revealed that it was designed with the specific intent to cause injury...
New complaints are surfacing against a former assistant principal in New Albany charged with voyeurism after a camera showed up in the boys locker room.
A 44-year-old man and his 24-year-old son are accused of molesting three young girls over a period of several years.
A Louisville man has been arrested on charges he stole several Lamar Jackson football jerseys and other items from the on-campus bookstore on S. Floyd Street.
A Kentucky man is accused of murdering his brother, and dumping his body on the side of the road.
Elgin Anders always said the gun slipped from his fingers, which were covered in bar-b-que sauce, but the family of 8-year-old Andre O'Neal Jr. never bought that defense.
Police say a man who crashed a stolen truck into a semi Tuesday morning has admitted he was texting and driving.
