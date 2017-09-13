Louisville father and son accused of abusing 3 young children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 44-year-old man and his 24-year-old son are accused of molesting three young children over a period of several years.

During their court appearance Wednesday, the judge made it clear that William Riggle Jr. and his father, William Riggle Sr. are not allowed to contact the victims or any other children.

Both men pleaded not guilty to charges of sodomy and sexual abuse.

According to investigators, both men were involved in abusing three young victims of the ages of 10, 12 and 13.

The assistant county's attorney was strongly opposed to a judge lowering bond for either man.

Police say the Riggles threatened to kill the three victims if they told anyone about the alleged abuse.

"Weapons were found in the houses of both of the co-defendants, threats were made to the victims if they reported this to the authorities," said Assistant County Attorney Cristin Southard. "We certainly have serious concerns for the safety of these victims."

Neither man has any prior convictions. Bond was set at $250,000 each.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.