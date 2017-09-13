Louisville father and son accused of abusing 3 young girls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 44-year-old man and his 24-year-old son are accused of molesting three young children over a period of several years.

During their court appearance Wednesday, the judge made it clear that William Riggle Jr. and his father, William Riggle Sr., are not allowed to contact the victims or any other children.

Both men pleaded not guilty to charges of sodomy and sexual abuse.

In court, William Riggle Jr. shook his head as attorneys talked about his case. He was arrested in Commerce Crossing, a business area.

William Riggle Sr., who is married, is also charged. His hasn't commented.

Investigators said the two men abused three young girls and threatened to kill them if they told anyone about the alleged abuse. Police arrested Riggle Sr. at his home in the Portland neighborhood. His family also wouldn't comment.

The public defender tried to get both men's bond lowered, but that was denied.

"Isn't that interesting that the pre-trial assessment said this person is a low risk and should be released back in the community?" the judge said of Riggle Sr. "That's the problem with the tool of the risk assessment I keep talking about. That's ridiculous."

Court records show the 13-year-old saying the ongoing abuse started at the age of 7 and lasted until now. All three victims identified the father and son. LMPD is not releasing how they knew the kids.

The judge said Riggle Sr. is a "serious risk to the community," before setting his bond at $250,000 cash.

"Weapons were found in the houses of both of the co-defendants. Threats were made to the victims if they reported this to the authorities," said Assistant County Attorney Cristin Southard. "We certainly have serious concerns for the safety of these victims."

Neither man has any prior convictions.

