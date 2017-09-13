Louisville man accused of stealing $800 worth of Lamar Jackson f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of stealing $800 worth of Lamar Jackson football jerseys

Lee Augustus Jeffrey (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Lee Augustus Jeffrey (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested on charges he stole several Lamar Jackson football jerseys, University of Louisville baseball jerseys and other items from an on-campus bookstore on S. Floyd Street at the University of Louisville.

Lee Augustus Jeffrey, 58,  is charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking of more than $500, a felony, according to an arrest citation made out by University of Louisville Police.

On Tuesday, according to the citation, Jeffrey was identified by a witness as having stolen baseball and football jerseys. The citation says that $700 of baseball jerseys were stolen on Sept. 5 before the suspect returned to take $800 of football jerseys Tuesday.

Two witnesses tell WDRB were Number 8, the number that Jackson has worn while playing quarterback at Louisville this season.

Jeffrey confessed to taking the items, according to the report. 

