Escape the real world with LARP in the Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Let your imagination take you to another world this Saturday, September 16th.

City of New Albany Parks and Recreation hosts "LARP in the Park" at Silver Street Park.

LARP means Live Action Role Play.

The local group, Louisville LARP, takes "having fun" seriously. Geoff Runge and few friends created Louisville LARP as a past time.

The game allows you to create a character with special fictitious skills and talents. Enthusiasts become the characters, dress like them, and act like them.

On Saturday, Louisville LARP will lead new players through the process:

1. Weapon Creation (Prop weapons used for safe role-play combat)

2. Face Painting

3. Music and Story telling area.

4. Short Adventure Areas (Guests can join the short 10 to 20 minute enclosed stories; Complete simple puzzles, jumping, dodging "boulders," "fighting" monsters, or rescuing friends)

The community is encouraged to dress up and bring their own fake weapons.

Admission is free to "LARP in the Park" at Silver Street Park.

