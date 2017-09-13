BOZICH | PRP, CAL, Silver Creek, Ballard gain in WDRB High School Football Top 10

A Louisville man has been arrested on charges he stole several Lamar Jackson football jerseys and other items from the on-campus bookstore on S. Floyd Street.More >>
A Louisville man has been arrested on charges he stole several Lamar Jackson football jerseys and other items from the on-campus bookstore on S. Floyd Street.More >>
Trinity and St. Xavier held their spots as the unanimous 1-2 picks in the WDRB High School Football Top 10, but PRP, Christian Academy, Silver Creek and Ballard moved up.More >>
Trinity and St. Xavier held their spots as the unanimous 1-2 picks in the WDRB High School Football Top 10, but PRP, Christian Academy, Silver Creek and Ballard moved up.More >>
After Florida International was forced to cancel its trip to Bloomington this weekend because of Hurricane Irma, Indiana replaced FIU with Charleston Southern, a game that will be played Oct. 7.More >>
After Florida International was forced to cancel its trip to Bloomington this weekend because of Hurricane Irma, Indiana replaced FIU with Charleston Southern, a game that will be played Oct. 7.More >>
Bigger deal for Louisville football: College GameDay visit for the Florida State game last season or the trip here this Saturday for the Clemson game?More >>
Bigger deal for Louisville football: College GameDay visit for the Florida State game last season or the trip here this Saturday for the Clemson game?More >>
Disrespect angles for the Clemson-Louisville game; Can the Cards block the Tigers' defensive front; Baker Mayfield is a (fill in the blank); Rick Bozich presents the Monday Muse.More >>
Disrespect angles for the Clemson-Louisville game; Can the Cards block the Tigers' defensive front; Baker Mayfield is a (fill in the blank); Rick Bozich presents the Monday Muse.More >>
Western Kentucky's offense stalled Saturday night and the Hilltoppers lost at Illinois 20-7.More >>
Western Kentucky's offense stalled Saturday night and the Hilltoppers lost at Illinois 20-7.More >>
Indiana started slowly but won at Virginia, 34-17 -- and the Hoosiers might have found a quarterback (Peyton Ramsey) as well as a running back (Morgan Ellison).More >>
Indiana started slowly but won at Virginia, 34-17 -- and the Hoosiers might have found a quarterback (Peyton Ramsey) as well as a running back (Morgan Ellison).More >>
For the second week, Kentucky did not earn any style points but the Wildcats rallied from a 13-3 deficit to defeat Eastern Kentucky, 27-16, at Kroger Field.More >>
For the second week, Kentucky did not earn any style points but the Wildcats rallied from a 13-3 deficit to defeat Eastern Kentucky, 27-16, at Kroger Field.More >>