BOZICH | PRP, CAL, Silver Creek, Ballard gain in WDRB High School Football Top 10

PRP, Christian Academy, Silver Creek and Ballard gained in the WDRB High School football Top 10.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – No change at the top of the WDRB High School Football Top 10 this week but plenty of shuffling in the rest of the poll after Trinity and St. Xavier held their spots at 1 and 2.

Welcome, Ballard, which arrived at Number 10 after defeating Central, 30-7, and knocking the Yellow Jackets out of Top 10.

Pleasure Ridge Park (3) and Christian Academy (4) benefited from Male’s loss to Trinity by advancing one spot. Keep an eye on Silver Creek. The Dragons’ magical season continued when they defeated Eastern (Pekin) 48-0. Silver Creek has outscored its four opponents 48-0.

1. Trinity (4-0, seven first-place votes, 70 points) – The Shamrocks have defeated teams from three states and can a win against a talented Florida team this weekend.

Schedule: Beat Male, 22-0; host Champagnat Catholic (Hialeah, Fla.,) Friday.

2. St. Xavier (3-0, 63 points) – The Tigers keep cruising toward their inevitable showdowns with Pleasure Ridge Park (Sept. 22) and Trinity (Sept. 29).

Schedule: Beat Fairdale, 56-14; at Central Friday)

3. Pleasure Ridge Park (4-0, 53 points) – The Panthers have week to prepare for St. X.

Schedule: Beat North Hardin, 41-7; off

4. Christian Academy (4-0, 48 points) – CAL earned more believers with a solid performance against a good Elizabethtown team.

Schedule: Beat Elizabethown, 24-9; at Newport Central Catholic

5. Male (3-1, 43 points) – The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back after their stumble against Trinity.

Schedule: Lost to Trinity, 22-0; at Western Friday

6. DeSales (3-0, 36 points) – As usual, the Colts are putting together another solid season.

Schedule: Off, host Fern Creek Friday.

7. South Oldham (2-1, 18 points) – The Dragons won the first half of the Oldham County title and get their shot at the second half next week.

Schedule: Beat North Oldham, 49-0; at Boone County Friday.

8. Silver Creek (4-0, 16 points) – Four consecutive shutouts is impressive and unusual at any level of the game.

Schedule: Beat Eastern (Pekin), 48-0; at Scottsburg Friday

9. Elizabethtown (2-1, 14 points) – The Panthers were unable to topple CAL, but they’re still positioned for a solid season.

Schedule: Lost to CAL, 24-9; host Thomas Nelson Friday

10. Ballard (2-2, 10 points) – The Bruins have rallied from an 0-2 start against ranked opponents to defeat Collins and Central.

Schedule: Beat Central, 30-7; at Manual Friday)

Others receiving votes: Central 7; Kentucky Country Day 4; Brownstown (Ind.) Central 2; Butler 1.

Individual ballots:

Tom Lane: 1. Trinity; 2. St. Xavier; 3. Christian Academy; 4. Pleasure Ridge Park; 5. Male; 6. DeSales; 7. South Oldham; 8. Silver Creek; 9. Elizabethtown; 10. Kentucky Country Day.

Katie George: 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. PRP; 4. CAL; 5. Male; 6. DeSales; 7. South Oldham; 8. Silver Creek; 9. Ballard; 10. Central.

John Lewis: 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. PRP; 4. CAL; 5. Male; 6. DeSales; 7. Central; 8. Silver Creek; 9. Brownstown (Ind.) Central; 10. KCD.

Mike Lacett: 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. PRP; 4. CAL; 5. DeSales; 6. South Oldham; 7. Silver Creek; 8. Male; 9. KCD; 10. Central.

Eric Crawford: 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. Male; 4. PRP; 5. CAL; 6. DeSales; 7. Elizabethtown; 8. Ballard; 9. South Oldham; 10. Butler.

Rick Bozich: 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. PRP; 4. CAL; 5. Male; 6. DeSales; 7. Elizabethtown; 8. Silver Creek; 9. Ballard; 10. South Oldham.

MaxPreps: 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. Male; 4. PRP; 5. CAL; 6. DeSales; 7. Elizabethtown; 8. Ballard; 9. South Oldham; 10. Central.

