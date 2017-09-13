Police arrest 'person of interest' after woman found dead in Kentucky church

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - A person of interest in the death of a 70-year-old woman found inside of a Kentucky church has been arrested in Tennessee.

News outlets report Somerset police announced Tuesday night that 41-year-old Dwight Mitchell Bell was arrested in Dandrige, Tennessee, on charges stemming from the theft of Ruthie Carolyn New's car, which was found in Indianapolis. New was found dead in a storage area at Denham Street Baptist Church in Somerset on Aug. 24.

Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk said an autopsy ruled New's death a homicide, and she had likely been dead for 24 to 36 hours.

Police had been looking for Bell for questioning since they found New's vehicle.

It's unclear if Bell has a lawyer.

