LMPD officer's ex-fiance irate after prosecutor drops domestic a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officer's ex-fiance irate after prosecutor drops domestic abuse charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull decided Wednesday to drop a domestic battery charge against a Louisville Metro Police Department officer arrested over the weekend.

Mull said the case came down to two things: whether a crime was committed and whether prosecutors can prove that to a jury.

In this case, Mull said the answer to both questions is "no." 

"It would have been a complete waste of public taxpayer resources and the wrong thing to do," Mull said, adding that this case, "simply did not pass either one of those tests, and that's a no go for prosecution."

The decision infuriated Kayla Myers, the woman who called 911 saying she was attacked. 

"It's very sad, and I feel sorry for all the women who are married to cops that this happens to because they know that they can't come forward and speak about it," Myers said. "Because nothing will happen."

Police responded to the couple's Memphis, Indiana, home around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found Myers with a "large swollen lump" over her left eye, according to an arrest report.

Jaggers was arrested and charged with domestic battery. He said he was defending himself and that Myers hit her head on a column after he pushed her away.

But he said she was digging in his pocket trying to get his cell phone and smacked him first. 

According to court documents obtained by WDRB News, the couple argued earlier in the night at a Louisville bar and in an Uber on the way home as Myers accused Jaggers of texting another woman. 

Myers denied digging for Jaggers cell phone and said she only smacked him after he shoved her into a wall. 

Mull decided not to prosecute without sending the case to a grand jury.

"Having done this 18 years, I can tell you that in a 'he-said-she-said' incident, those cases are very hard to get convictions," Mull said.

Myers believes her injuries would have been enough to get an indictment against Jaggers.

"I am experiencing pain, and I had to have a CT scan done," she said. "(Jaggers) takes people to jail for the things he did to me on Sunday."

While the officer is cleared criminally, his professionally future sits in limbo. On Wednesday afternoon, an LMPD spokesman said Jaggers was still on administrative leave pending the outcome of the department's professional standards review.

"(Jaggers) is remorseful over the fact that she fell and struck her head," said Jaggers' attorney, Larry Wilder. "So there's nothing good that's come from this for anybody." 

Myers said she moved out of the Memphis home where the altercation happened and took out a domestic violence protection order against Jaggers. 

"It's scary," Myers said. "It's scary that this is the way this works."

