PROSECUTOR: Charge against LMPD officer arrested in Indiana for domestic battery to be dropped

A judge sentences a former Leavenworth, Indiana, firefighter to what is, in essence, time served for setting fires in Crawford County last year.

After years of working to recover from a drug epidemic that ravaged the community, Scott County, Indiana, is suing two drug companies that manufacture opioids.

Police say an x-ray of the explosive device revealed that it was designed with the specific intent to cause injury...

Video from a police cruiser dash camera shows Louisville Metro Police arrest and use of stun gun against Louis Briggs

A 44-year-old man and his 24-year-old son are accused of molesting three young children over a period of several years.

It's only been a year since ESPN's College GameDay visited the University of Louisville, but a lot will be different this time around. Eric Crawford runs through some of the bigger changes.

The Thinker will provide a backdrop for College GameDay on Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Five big University of Louisville changes from College GameDay's last visit

A Southeast Christian Church employee said he wasn't promoted because he's black and over the age of 50.

The former assistant principal at Scribner Middle School is facing felony voyeurism charges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull has decided to drop a domestic battery charge against an Louisville Metro Police Department officer arrested after an alleged domestic violence dispute.

Mull said the case came down to two things: whether a crime was committed, and whether prosecutors can prove that to a jury.

In this case, Mull says the answer to both questions is "no."

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the home of Aaron Jaggers in Memphis, Indiana, after a woman called 911 complaining that she had been attacked.

Officers arrived and found a woman with a "large swollen lump" over her left eye, according to an arrest report.

Authorities said the woman stated that Jaggers pushed her, which caused her to fall into a column at the residence and hit her head.

According to police, evidence at the scene supported the woman's claims and Jaggers was arrested.

The woman said she confronted Jaggers for texting a female co-worker while at a bar in Louisville, and again in their Uber. Police said the woman has a swollen lump on her forehead, but admits to smacking Jaggers when he pushed her. But he said she hit first.

According to Larry Wilder, Jaggers' attorney, the arrest happened after the woman placed her hands on Jaggers, and he then defended himself.

"It's pretty clear if someone is putting their hands on you, you have a right to try to be able to prevent yourself from being grabbed and touched any more so," Wilder said.

As of this writing, LMPD says Officer Jaggers is still on administrative leave.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.