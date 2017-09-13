PROSECUTOR: Charge against LMPD officer arrested in Indiana for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

PROSECUTOR: Charge against LMPD officer arrested in Indiana for domestic battery to be dropped

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull has decided to drop a domestic battery charge against an Louisville Metro Police Department officer arrested after an alleged domestic violence dispute.

Mull said the case came down to two things: whether a crime was committed, and whether prosecutors can prove that to a jury.

In this case, Mull says the answer to both questions is "no." 

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the home of Aaron Jaggers in Memphis, Indiana, after a woman called 911 complaining that she had been attacked.

Officers arrived and found a woman with a "large swollen lump" over her left eye, according to an arrest report. 

Authorities said the woman stated that Jaggers pushed her, which caused her to fall into a column at the residence and hit her head.

According to police, evidence at the scene supported the woman's claims and Jaggers was arrested. 

The woman said she confronted Jaggers for texting a female co-worker while at a bar in Louisville, and again in their Uber. Police said the woman has a swollen lump on her forehead, but admits to smacking Jaggers when he pushed her. But he said she hit first.

According to Larry Wilder, Jaggers' attorney, the arrest happened after the woman placed her hands on Jaggers, and he then defended himself.

"It's pretty clear if someone is putting their hands on you, you have a right to try to be able to prevent yourself from being grabbed and touched any more so," Wilder said.

As of this writing, LMPD says Officer Jaggers is still on administrative leave. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

