POV | 9/11 – Never Forget

One of the sentiments repeatedly heard in the days following the 9/11 attacks was “Never Forget.” Then, it seemed impossible that any American ever could.

But you can’t forget what you never knew in the first place. And many of our children – and even some young adults – have little understanding of what happened that day, or why.

NPR recently reported that only about 20 states teach anything about 9/11 in their high school civic studies or history classes. And even in the states that do, many teachers are reluctant to discuss the subject because of its “sensitive” nature.

This is a tragedy. September 11, 2001 was one of the defining moments in recent American history, right up there with – or even above – December 7, 1941, November 22, 1963 or July 20, 1969. Any American with no understanding of that day’s significance is not only missing a key piece of history but also a critical piece of information about our current national psyche.

The parents of my generation served us well by making sure we knew all about the Depression and World War II. And it’s now our responsibility to teach our children about this more recent turning point in America’s story.

In many aspects, we became the nation we are today because of 9/11. And it will be a shame if the next generation doesn’t fully understand that.

I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.

