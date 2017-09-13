US Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to speak at U of L next we - WDRB 41 Louisville News

US Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to speak at U of L next week

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has announced that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will visit the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center Thursday, Sept. 21.

The newest member of the country's highest court will speak and answer questions at the event. It's part of the center's Distinguished Speakers Series.

Gorsuch is also expected to meet privately with McConnell Scholar students.

Gorsuch’s speech is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Comstock Hall in the School of Music. Tickets are available from the McConnell Center.

This isn't the first time the McConnell Center has hosted a U.S. Supreme Court justice as part of its Distinguished Speakers Series. Chief Justice John Roberts spoke in 2009 and Associate Justice Clarence Thomas spoke in 2000.

