Officials say 1 killed, 3 injured in shootings at Spokane, Washington high school

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- A fire official says one person has been killed, and three others have been injured in a shooting at high school in Washington state.

Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to the high school south of Spokane, Washington, Wednesday following reports of the shootings.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are "being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure."

The shootings were reported at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday. Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.

She says classes were about to begin because it's a "late start" day.

No other information was immediately available.

