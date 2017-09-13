Sports Page Live Chat Replay - UL vs. Clemson, UK's unbeaten sea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay - UL vs. Clemson, UK's unbeaten season

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We had a lively chat session on the Wednesday before ESPN's second visit to Louisville in two years for College GameDay. 

Click on the video player above to watch a replay of today's chat. Topics included Saturday's upcoming Cardinals vs. Clemson matchup -- and whether it's a bigger deal than U of L's College GameDay event last year, Lamar Jackson, and WDRB Meteorologist Jude Redfield's WKU-mania!

And set your calendar for Sept. 20 for our next installment of Sports Page Live. Hope to see you then!

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for the WDRB Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.