New seafood lunch spot to share NuLu space with RYE on Market - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new lunch spot is coming to NuLu.

LOX is scheduled to open on Thursday. The lunch spot shares a space with RYE on Market, which will continue to serve dinner. The dining area has been remodeled to fit the second concept.

LOX will cure salmon in-house for classic LOX bagel sandwiches and also offer fresh seafood.

After celebrating five years of serving dinner at RYE on Market, owners hope the success continues with LOX.

"We're hoping this is going to be as successful, if not more, and not only shed some light on what we're doing at dinner with RYE by getting people into the same space, but also bringing a whole new thing to the neighborhood," said owner Thor Morgan.

LOX officially opens Thursday and will be open five days a week, Thursday through Monday.

