No injuries reported after house fire near Churchill Downs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured in a house fire near Churchill Downs Wednesday afternoon. 

No one was home when the fire started at the home on Phyllis Avenue near Taylor Boulevard. A passerby reported the fire.

Lt. Col. Terence Delaney with Louisville Fire & Rescue says smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the home when they arrived about four minutes after receiving the first call. 

"It took 20 firefighters 15 minutes to get the fire under control," Delaney said. 

There's no word yet on when the residents can return to the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

