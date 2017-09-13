Ugandan Children's Choir performs for patients at Norton Childre - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ugandan Children's Choir performs for patients at Norton Children's Hospital

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A choir came from overseas to bring entertainment and inspiration to some of Louisville's sick children Wednesday.

The Ugandan Children's Choir made a special visit Wednesday to Norton Children's Hospital. The choir is made up of children ages six to 17 from Uganda and is part of a group called Parental Care Ministries.

It is traveling to different states and schools, where members perform and share their stores.

"Personally, I have passion for children, so I was really happy that, at least I'm going to speak to children," said Faith Nyanzi, a member of the choir. "I'm going to talk to them and give them hope."

The Choir is also making stops in Michican, Ohio, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Texas.

