Cops: Man asked stepdad to leave, then shot mom in hospital

The former assistant principal at Scribner Middle School is facing felony voyeurism charges.More >>
A Southeast Christian Church employee said he wasn't promoted because he's black and over the age of 50.More >>
A 44-year-old man and his 24-year-old son are accused of molesting three young girls over a period of several years.More >>
It's only been a year since ESPN's College GameDay visited the University of Louisville, but a lot will be different this time around. Eric Crawford runs through some of the bigger changes.More >>
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the case came down to two things: whether a crime was committed, and whether prosecutors can prove that to a jury.More >>
Video from a police cruiser dash camera shows Louisville Metro Police arrest and use of stun gun against Louis BriggsMore >>
Police say an x-ray of the explosive device revealed that it was designed with the specific intent to cause injury...More >>
A Louisville man has been arrested on charges he stole several Lamar Jackson football jerseys and other items from the on-campus bookstore on S. Floyd Street.More >>
