Man says he warned New Albany school about alleged voyeurism years ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New complaints are surfacing against a former assistant principal in New Albany charged with voyeurism after a camera showed up in the boys locker room.

A grandparent says he warned the school district years ago.

Paul Raake pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday and wouldn't respond to questions about the allegations against him.

"These children and these parents trusted you, Mr. Raake," said WDRB's Hayden Ristevski, as Raake was led into court.

He gave no response.

The former Scribner Middle School assistant principal pleaded not guilty to felony voyeurism charges.

The investigation started last November, when a student found a camera in a boy's locker room. Police examined Raake's computer and found a photo that, "depicted a male school student who was in a state of either dressing/undressing inside a locker room," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police say they don't know how long the camera was hidden there.

Jerry Hambaugh describes the whole case as "sickening." His grandson graduated from Scribner Middle School. He says he contacted the school with concern's about Raake's behavior in the locker room four years ago.

"Every day he stood there in the locker room and watched them all change clothes," Hambaugh said.

Hambaugh says his grandson was disciplined by Raake when he tried to change in private, even though his grandson told Raake he was uncomfortable.

"The truth of the matter is, when a grown man is standing watching 13-year-old boys that are naked, something is not right," Hambaugh said.

Hambaugh says the principal told Raake to stop, but is surprised Raake continued to work at Scribner until he retired last year.

"Someone failed to follow through," Hambaugh said.

"Someone failed you and your grandson?" WDRB's Ristevski asked.

"Oh, they failed every one of them kids," Hambaugh said.

We contacted the New Albany-Floyd County School District about these allegations. Officials will not be commenting beyond the statement issued Tuesday.

Here is that statement, in full:

"The safety and security of all of our students and staff is of paramount concern. The School Corporation has fully cooperated with law enforcement officials. This matter is now in the hands of the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office, and the School Corporation will have no further comment at this time."

