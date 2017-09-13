Bardstown celebrates bourbon boom, welcomes new distilleries and - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bardstown celebrates bourbon boom, welcomes new distilleries and eyes the future

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's fitting that Bardstown's newest distillery sits in the middle of a corn field.

"That's where it all begins," said David Mandell, President and CEO of Bardstown Bourbon Company, which is close to rolling out its brand new facility.  "We are a celebration of the craft of making great bourbon, and the community that has brought it to the world."

The trendy spot near the Bluegrass Parkway is part of an industry that's on fire. It's just one of three new distilleries opening up shop in Nelson County.

People are thirsty for any kind of bourbon they can get their hands on, which explains why Bardstown and the Kentucky Bourbon Festival get more popular every year. 

"As it has grown, so has Bardstown and our history," Mayor Dick Heaton said. "It's a huge impact on us economically."

The big bourbon boom won't last forever. VIPs in the business know that. History tells us the spirit's popularity comes in waves.

"There will have to be a bubble that will have to stop," Heaton said. "The bell curve will start going in a different direction at some point."

He added that just because one part of the world may get "bourbon-logged," doesn't mean there aren't other avenues to explore.

"There are so many new markets that this bourbon is going to, not just in the U.S.," Heaton said. "So I still think there's room for a lot of growth."

He also pointed out it's important to remember the strongest drinks always survive.

"As those here have done for over a hundred years, in many cases," he said.

That's the only kind of proof Bardstown Bourbon Company needs to know this new spot will only flourish in the future.

"We plan on being here for the next 100 years," Mandell said.

Bardstown expects up to 60,000 people to attend 2017 Kentucky Bourbon Festival

