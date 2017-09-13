Bardstown celebrates bourbon boom, welcomes new distilleries and eyes the future

A Louisville man has been arrested on charges he stole several Lamar Jackson football jerseys and other items from the on-campus bookstore on S. Floyd Street.

Police say an x-ray of the explosive device revealed that it was designed with the specific intent to cause injury...

Video from a police cruiser dash camera shows Louisville Metro Police arrest and use of stun gun against Louis Briggs

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the case came down to two things: whether a crime was committed and whether prosecutors can prove that to a jury.

It's only been a year since ESPN's College GameDay visited the University of Louisville, but a lot will be different this time around. Eric Crawford runs through some of the bigger changes.

The Thinker will provide a backdrop for College GameDay on Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Five big University of Louisville changes from College GameDay's last visit

A 44-year-old man and his 24-year-old son are accused of molesting three young girls over a period of several years.

A Southeast Christian Church employee said he wasn't promoted because he's black and over the age of 50.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's fitting that Bardstown's newest distillery sits in the middle of a corn field.

"That's where it all begins," said David Mandell, President and CEO of Bardstown Bourbon Company, which is close to rolling out its brand new facility. "We are a celebration of the craft of making great bourbon, and the community that has brought it to the world."

The trendy spot near the Bluegrass Parkway is part of an industry that's on fire. It's just one of three new distilleries opening up shop in Nelson County.

People are thirsty for any kind of bourbon they can get their hands on, which explains why Bardstown and the Kentucky Bourbon Festival get more popular every year.

"As it has grown, so has Bardstown and our history," Mayor Dick Heaton said. "It's a huge impact on us economically."

The big bourbon boom won't last forever. VIPs in the business know that. History tells us the spirit's popularity comes in waves.

"There will have to be a bubble that will have to stop," Heaton said. "The bell curve will start going in a different direction at some point."

He added that just because one part of the world may get "bourbon-logged," doesn't mean there aren't other avenues to explore.

"There are so many new markets that this bourbon is going to, not just in the U.S.," Heaton said. "So I still think there's room for a lot of growth."

He also pointed out it's important to remember the strongest drinks always survive.

"As those here have done for over a hundred years, in many cases," he said.

That's the only kind of proof Bardstown Bourbon Company needs to know this new spot will only flourish in the future.

"We plan on being here for the next 100 years," Mandell said.

