First Down Friday Scores -- Week 5

Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 5 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Henry County

Atherton

Kentucky Country Day

Bethlehem

South Oldham

Boone County

North Oldham

Bullitt Central

St. Xavier

Central

Boyle County

Collins

Trimble County

Dayton

Fern Creek

DeSales

Butler

Doss

Ballard

DuPont Manual

Thomas Nelson

Elizabethtown

Carroll County

Eminence

Valley

Fairdale

Fort Knox

Fort Campbell

Meade County

Franklin-Simpson

Paris

Holy Cross (Louisville)

Casey County

Jeffersontown

Central Hardin

John Hardin

Campbellsville

Monroe County

Johnson Central

Moore

Christian Academy of Louisville

Newport Central Catholic

North Bullitt

North Hardin

Oldham County

Seneca

Iroquois

Shawnee

Bullitt East

Shelby County

Champagnat Catholic (Hialeah), Fla.

Trinity (Louisville)

Danville

Waggener

Marion County

Washington County

Nelson County

West Jessamine

Male

Western

Spencer County

Woodford County

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence

Seymour

North Harrison

Brownstown Central

Providence

Charlestown

Salem

Clarksville

New Albany

Columbus East

Eastern Pekin

Corydon Central

Floyd Central

Jeffersonville

Madison

Jennings County

West Washington

Paoli

Perry Central

Tecumseh

Silver Creek

Scottsburg

Springs Valley

Trinity Lutheran

Tell City

Boonville

