First Down Friday Scores -- Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 5 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are all the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|
Henry County
|
Atherton
|
Kentucky Country Day
|
Bethlehem
|
South Oldham
|
Boone County
|
North Oldham
|
Bullitt Central
|
St. Xavier
|
Central
|
Boyle County
|
Collins
|
Trimble County
|
Dayton
|
Fern Creek
|
DeSales
|
Butler
|
Doss
|
Ballard
|
DuPont Manual
|
Thomas Nelson
|
Elizabethtown
|
Carroll County
|
Eminence
|
Valley
|
Fairdale
|
Fort Knox
|
Fort Campbell
|
Meade County
|
Franklin-Simpson
|
Paris
|
Holy Cross (Louisville)
|
Casey County
|
Jeffersontown
|
Central Hardin
|
John Hardin
|
Campbellsville
|
Monroe County
|
Johnson Central
|
Moore
|
Christian Academy of Louisville
|
Newport Central Catholic
|
North Bullitt
|
North Hardin
|
Oldham County
|
Seneca
|
Iroquois
|
Shawnee
|
Bullitt East
|
Shelby County
|
Champagnat Catholic (Hialeah), Fla.
|
Trinity (Louisville)
|
Danville
|
Waggener
|
Marion County
|
Washington County
|
Nelson County
|
West Jessamine
|
Male
|
Western
|
Spencer County
|
Woodford County
INDIANA
|
Bedford North Lawrence
|
Seymour
|
North Harrison
|
Brownstown Central
|
Providence
|
Charlestown
|
Salem
|
Clarksville
|
New Albany
|
Columbus East
|
Eastern Pekin
|
Corydon Central
|
Floyd Central
|
Jeffersonville
|
Madison
|
Jennings County
|
West Washington
|
Paoli
|
Perry Central
|
Tecumseh
|
Silver Creek
|
Scottsburg
|
Springs Valley
|
Trinity Lutheran
|
Tell City
|
Boonville
