First Down Friday Scores -- Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 5 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Henry County Atherton Kentucky Country Day Bethlehem South Oldham Boone County North Oldham Bullitt Central St. Xavier Central Boyle County Collins Trimble County Dayton Fern Creek DeSales Butler Doss Ballard DuPont Manual Thomas Nelson Elizabethtown Carroll County Eminence Valley Fairdale Fort Knox Fort Campbell Meade County Franklin-Simpson Paris Holy Cross (Louisville) Casey County Jeffersontown Central Hardin John Hardin Campbellsville Monroe County Johnson Central Moore Christian Academy of Louisville Newport Central Catholic North Bullitt North Hardin Oldham County Seneca Iroquois Shawnee Bullitt East Shelby County Champagnat Catholic (Hialeah), Fla. Trinity (Louisville) Danville Waggener Marion County Washington County Nelson County West Jessamine Male Western Spencer County Woodford County

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence Seymour North Harrison Brownstown Central Providence Charlestown Salem Clarksville New Albany Columbus East Eastern Pekin Corydon Central Floyd Central Jeffersonville Madison Jennings County West Washington Paoli Perry Central Tecumseh Silver Creek Scottsburg Springs Valley Trinity Lutheran Tell City Boonville

