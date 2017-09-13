Best Plays of the Week -- Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 5 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.

Tom Lane's Play: Trinity's Nick Bohn to Rondal Moore for a 74 and a score. They connected 18 times for 242 yards and three TD's.

John Lewis' Play: DeSales Colts quarterback Aaron Faat's play action and Larontay Standard wide open in the end zone resulting in a 24-yard touchdown. The Colts needed that. They trailed at the half and won 21-13 over Fern Creek.

Mike Lacett's Play: This one comes from Silver Creen's Dylan Witt. During the opening kickoff against Scottsburg, he found an opening and he took advantage. 75 yards to the house.

Katie George's Play: Male's Ethan Bibb made the moves and went 65 yards for the touchdown against Western. Male won 54-12.

LAST WEEK: Tom Lane's play, a down field throw from Fern Creek's Isiah Hester to Quartus Hearn, won last week with 57 percent of the vote.

Watch each play on WDRB News at 11 cast your vote above. Check back throughout the week to see which play took home the crown in Week 5.

