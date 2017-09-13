GOTW | Central hosts St. X

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The First Down Friday Game of the Week is a rematch of a game the St. X Tigers will never forget.

“Everyone went into that game thinking it was going to be easy and obviously it wasn’t,” senior defensive lineman Andrew Uhls recalls.

It was September 2015 when the Tigers visited Central. The Yellow Jackets shocked St. X, handing the Tigers a 20-17 loss. St. X exacted some revenge last season with a 51-7 win, but there’s no forgetting what can happen at Central Stadium, where Friday’s game will be played.

“We just have to match their intensity. We have to match the fact that they’re going to play from the start to the finish as hard as they possibly can. Last time we played at their stadium, we didn’t do very well,” St. X head coach Will Wolford said.

St. X is ranked second in this week’s WDRB Top Ten. Central fell out of the poll after losing 30-7 to Ballard last week.

“I think every game you learn something new. We’re four games in. We didn’t play well but you give Ballard a lot of credit,” said Central head coach Marvin Dantzler.

“It was a wakeup call,” Central sophomore safety Durrell Howard said of the loss to Ballard. “We have to grow up a little bit.”

Game time is set for 7:30 at Central Stadium. It’s the last home game for the Yellow Jackets for nearly a month and the first of four games away from home for St. X.

