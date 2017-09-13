8-year-old Louisville girl awarded for calling 911 when mother c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

8-year-old Louisville girl awarded for calling 911 when mother collapsed

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville girl saved her mom's life when she called 911, and on Wednesday night she was awarded for her quick thinking.

Makenzie Bard, 8, was awarded the "911 Hero Award" at the Kentucky Emergency Conference.

She called 911 back in June when her mom collapsed. She did everything the dispatcher told her to do and even comforted her mom while waiting for rescue workers to arrive.

"I've had heart problems and blood pressure problems, and that's what had caused me to pass out," said Brandi Bard, Makenzie's mother. "And if she hadn't have called, it could have been really bad."

The dispatcher said Makenzie was so calm on the phone you would have never known she was only 8 years old.

