Southern Indiana man arrested, only to escape from handcuffs and

Southern Indiana man arrested, only to escape from handcuffs and be arrested again



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bedford, Indiana, man is in jail after fleeing from police, being caught and then fleeing again.

Martin Robbins, 54, was pulled over for speeding on State Road 37 near Vincennes Street around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. As his car came to a stop on the side of the road, Indiana State Police say Robbins jumped out of the car and began running from a trooper.

Trooper Mike Allen caught him on foot and arrested him.

But while Allen walked a block away to get a statement from a witness, Robbins was sitting in a Orleans Police Department cruiser. Before Allen got back, Robbins slipped the handcuffs off and climbed through the cruiser's cage into the driver's seat. 

He then took off a second time. Troopers set up a perimeter until Trooper Stephen Sexton and his K9 partner Magill arrived and caught Robbins hiding behind a shed at 325 South Second Street in Orleans. He was then arrested for the second time.

Robbins is charged with operating while suspended as a habitual traffic violator, theft, operating while intoxicated, escape and resisting law enforcement. He was also wanted on warrants through California for burglary and through Lawrence County, Indiana, for driving as a habitual traffic violator.

