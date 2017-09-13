KYTC warns drivers about flooded hurricane vehicles being resold - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KYTC warns drivers about flooded hurricane vehicles being resold in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued a warning Wednesday night to be on the lookout for flood-damaged cars being resold in the state.

KYTC said the vehicles are often cleaned but often have electrical or mechanical issues. Kentucky saw requests for rebuilt vehicle titles triple last year after Hurricane Matthew.

Spokesperson Andrea Clifford said the department has not received any reports of cars from the recent hurricanes being sold, but they want drivers to know when to dig deeper into a car's history before driving it home.

"We print the new title in red ink, and we put the words "Rebuilt Vehicle" on it to alert the driver that there is a history with this vehicle," Clifford said.

Clifford said the cabinet want to make sure people do not unknowingly purchase damaged vehicles.

“There’s been estimates that between Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma there could be between 500,000 and one million vehicles that were totally destroyed,” Clifford said.

KYTC said you should always get a history report from services like Carfax and have the vehicle checked out by a mechanic.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

