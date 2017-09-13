Schumer, Pelosi, Trump 'agree' to fix DACA, border security 'excluding' wall

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the case came down to two things: whether a crime was committed and whether prosecutors can prove that to a jury.

A local teacher is accused of having sexual relationships with several of her students.

The Veterans Crossing shopping center near the Clarksville police station and McAlister’s Deli will have six buildings housing 11 businesses.

It's only been a year since ESPN's College GameDay visited the University of Louisville, but a lot will be different this time around. Eric Crawford runs through some of the bigger changes.

The Thinker will provide a backdrop for College GameDay on Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Five big University of Louisville changes from College GameDay's last visit

New complaints are surfacing against a former assistant principal in New Albany charged with voyeurism after a camera showed up in the boys locker room.

A 44-year-old man and his 24-year-old son are accused of molesting three young girls over a period of several years.

A Southeast Christian Church employee said he wasn't promoted because he's black and over the age of 50.

Washington (CNN) -- Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi said following a Wednesday night meeting with President Donald Trump that they have "agreed" to a fix on DACA and resolved iron out a border-security plan -- "excluding" the US-Mexico border wall that was one of Trump's most memorable campaign promises.

In an optimistic statement following the White House meeting, Schumer and Pelosi said the parties had "agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides."

"We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the President," they said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders pushed back on that assessment: "While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to."

But a person briefed on the meeting said that the President and the Democratic leaders agreed to legislatively pair the bipartisan DREAM Act with some border security, excluding the wall.

The meeting follows an unexpected deal between Trump, Schumer and Pelosi last week that would temporarily raise the debt ceiling -- leaving the GOP and some of Trump's closest allies flabbergasted.

A White House official said in a statement that the topics discussed Wednesday included tax reform, border security, DACA, infrastructure and trade.

"This is a positive step toward the President's strong commitment to bipartisan solutions for the issues most important to all Americans," the statement said. "The administration looks forward to continuing these conversations with leadership on both sides of the aisle."

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program had protected individuals who were brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation. The Trump administration announced last week it would give Congress six months to pass legislation preserving those provisions before the program was terminated.

"We also urged the President to make permanent the cost-sharing reduction payments, and those discussions will continue," Schumer and Pelosi said.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.