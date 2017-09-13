LANE | Bellarmine Gets "Home" Game with UC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Bellarmine men's basketball will continue to play Cincinnati in one of its exhibition games, but with a twist. The Bearcats home court is being renovated, so they will come here and meet the Kniights at Freedom Hall, November 1st at 7:00 pm.

The Knights have played UC in one of their exhibition games in each of the last five seasons, but all have been on the Bearcats home court. But with Fifth Third Arena being renovated, Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, a former U of L assistant agreed to play in Louisville.

"Coach Cronin and I both coached on Rick Pitino's staff at the University of Louisville in Freedom Hall," said Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport. "I coached in High School there and won a State Championship there in 1988. I was on Coach Crum's staff in there, and Mick said 'oh, let's do this'. We're thrilled. I can't thank Cincinnati enough, Freedom Hall, the staff at Bellarmine. But this is a once-in-a-program opportunity."

The NCAA was consulted and it granted a waiver to allow the Division I team to travel to play a Division II team in an exhibition (typically not allowed so Division One teams don't use the games to garner a recruiting advantage) and granted a second waiver to allow the game to be played at on off-campus venue.



"We couldn't be any more pleased that this exhibition game will be played here in our city," said Bellarmine Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt. "We are certainly appreciative of Coach Cronin's willingness to come on the road for an exhibition game, and we think this is a great opportunity for all the basketball fans in our area to experience Bellarmine basketball in a historic and great venue."

