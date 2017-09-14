POLICE: Suspect held at gunpoint by Louisville homeowner during - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Suspect held at gunpoint by Louisville homeowner during burglary

Andrew Hall (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Andrew Hall (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say was held at gunpoint during a home invasion.

Andrew Hall, 20, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 5000 block of Mile of Sunshine Drive, near Shepherdsville Road.

An arrest report states that police responded to a call where a homeowner was "holding a burglar at gunpoint with a shotgun."

Officials say when officers arrived, they found Hall being held at gunpoint by the owner of the home.

Investigators say the homeowner stated an alarm went off alerting him that his garage was being broken into.

Police say the homeowner opened the garage and found Hall.

According to authorities, Hall told police he was trying to steal a drill that was inside the garage.

Hall is charged with third-degree burglary.   

