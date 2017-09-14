Police say suspect led 6 officers on foot chase after escaping L - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say suspect led 6 officers on foot chase after escaping Louisville Metro Corrections

Posted: Updated:
Briscoe Houston (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Briscoe Houston (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a domestic violence suspect who was being brought into jail managed to slip out of his handcuffs and lead officers on a brief chase before being apprehended again.

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Houston Briscoe was brought to Louisville Metro Corrections just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday after he allegedly grabbed a woman by her neck and pushed her after an argument over a cell phone. He was being booked on a fourth-degree assault charge.

While Briscoe was handcuffed to a metal cage inside the facility, he allegedly managed to slip out of the handcuffs and run out of the jail, and through traffic on a nearby street.

Six corrections officers gave chase and ordered him to stop, but he ignored them, according to the report.

Police say he was eventually apprehended, and now he's charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police and second-degree escape.

He is -- again -- being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

One of the corrections officers suffered injuries to his hands, elbow and knees. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

