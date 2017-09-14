Portion of Cabel Street to shut down for several months for cons - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Portion of Cabel Street to shut down for several months for construction

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Cabel Street will shut down for construction for several months, according to MSD officials.

Cabel Street, between Bowles Avenue and East Washington Street, will close starting September 20.

Construction is expected to last through the end of January.

