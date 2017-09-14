Johnson continues fighting for council seat, asks for censure instead of removal

Several JCPS student programs have at least been temporarily halted after administrators discovered the classes were being taught by non-certified staff.

Several JCPS student programs have at least been temporarily halted after administrators discovered the classes were being taught by non-certified staff.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the case came down to two things: whether a crime was committed and whether prosecutors can prove that to a jury.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the case came down to two things: whether a crime was committed and whether prosecutors can prove that to a jury.

A local teacher is accused of having sexual relationships with several of her students.

A local teacher is accused of having sexual relationships with several of her students.

Bardstown High School teacher accused of having sexual relationship with several students

Bardstown High School teacher accused of having sexual relationship with several students

A Bedford, Indiana, man is in jail after fleeing from police, being caught and then fleeing again.

A Bedford, Indiana, man is in jail after fleeing from police, being caught and then fleeing again.

Southern Indiana man arrested, only to escape from handcuffs and be arrested again

Southern Indiana man arrested, only to escape from handcuffs and be arrested again

A Southeast Christian Church employee said he wasn't promoted because he's black and over the age of 50.

A Southeast Christian Church employee said he wasn't promoted because he's black and over the age of 50.

A 44-year-old man and his 24-year-old son are accused of molesting three young girls over a period of several years.

A 44-year-old man and his 24-year-old son are accused of molesting three young girls over a period of several years.

The Veterans Crossing shopping center near the Clarksville police station and McAlister’s Deli will have six buildings housing 11 businesses.

The Veterans Crossing shopping center near the Clarksville police station and McAlister’s Deli will have six buildings housing 11 businesses.

New complaints are surfacing against a former assistant principal in New Albany charged with voyeurism after a camera showed up in the boys locker room.

New complaints are surfacing against a former assistant principal in New Albany charged with voyeurism after a camera showed up in the boys locker room.

Man says he warned New Albany school about alleged voyeurism years ago

Man says he warned New Albany school about alleged voyeurism years ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Councilman Dan Johnson is asking fellow council members to hold off on proceedings to remove him from office.

The Louisville Metro Council is set to meet today to discuss a trial date for Johnson.

At today's meeting, Johnson is expected to ask his colleagues to censure him, rather than remove him from office after allegations of inappropriate conduct and sexual harassment.

Last month, five council members formed a charging committee seeking to remove Johnson from office.

The group filed formal charges against Johnson for misconduct and willful neglect of his duties.

He's accused of groping Councilwoman Jessica Green's backside during a group photo, and exposing his backside to an aide of council member, Angela Leet.

Johnson denies any intentional wrongdoing.

He says he did not touch Green on purpose, and claims he doesn't remember his pants falling down in front of the aide.

Both Green and Leet are on the charging committee. Neither was available for comment, ahead of today's meeting. During an August interview Leet said that Johnson could have avoided the removal process altogether.

"While it was a very difficult decision to make and we are unfortunately in this position where he has forced us to be because he chose not to resign as requested."

Johnson has said he won't seek re-election but does not plan to resign.

Today's meeting is scheduled for 2 o'clock.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.