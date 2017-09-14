Johnson continues fighting for council seat, asks for censure in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Johnson continues fighting for council seat, asks for censure instead of removal

Posted: Updated:
Councilman Dan Johnson Councilman Dan Johnson
Councilwoman Jessica Green Councilwoman Jessica Green
Councilwoman Angela Leet Councilwoman Angela Leet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Councilman Dan Johnson is asking fellow council members to hold off on proceedings to remove him from office.

The Louisville Metro Council is set to meet today to discuss a trial date for Johnson. 

At today's meeting, Johnson is expected to ask his colleagues to censure him, rather than remove him from office after allegations of inappropriate conduct and sexual harassment.

Last month, five council members formed a charging committee seeking to remove Johnson from office. 

The group filed formal charges against Johnson for misconduct and willful neglect of his duties.

He's accused of groping Councilwoman Jessica Green's backside during a group photo, and exposing his backside to an aide of council member, Angela Leet.

Johnson denies any intentional wrongdoing.

He says he did not touch Green on purpose, and claims he doesn't remember his pants falling down in front of the aide.

Both Green and Leet are on the charging committee. Neither was available for comment, ahead of today's meeting. During an August interview Leet said that Johnson could have avoided the removal process altogether.

"While it was a very difficult decision to make and we are unfortunately in this position where he has forced us to be because he chose not to resign as requested."

Johnson has said he won't seek re-election but does not plan to resign. 

Today's meeting is scheduled for 2 o'clock.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.