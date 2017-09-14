Tunies Boutique celebrating 3rd anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tunies Boutique is celebrating its third anniversary.

A two-day celebration will take place Thursday and Friday.

A part of the celebration, the shop is offering a special gift to customers who spend $25 before taxes. Customers who spend $25 will receive a wood sign that includes a picture of a horse or the fleur de lis.

Any customer who spends $50 before taxes will receive a larger Kentucky wood sign.

The deal is limited to one sign per customer, while supplies last.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tunies Boutique is located at Westport Village Shops. The address is 1301 Herr Ln. Suite 117 .

