Tunies Boutique celebrating 3rd anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tunies Boutique is celebrating its third anniversary.
A two-day celebration will take place Thursday and Friday.
A part of the celebration, the shop is offering a special gift to customers who spend $25 before taxes. Customers who spend $25 will receive a wood sign that includes a picture of a horse or the fleur de lis.
Any customer who spends $50 before taxes will receive a larger Kentucky wood sign.
The deal is limited to one sign per customer, while supplies last.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tunies Boutique is located at Westport Village Shops. The address is 1301 Herr Ln. Suite 117 .
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.