Louisville's Dale Romans on verge of becoming trainer with most wins at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville native is on the cusp of becoming the trainer with the most wins at Churchill Downs.

Dale Romans currently has 699 wins. That trails Hall of Famer Bill Mott's 701 wins, but with Churchill Downs' 11-day September Meet starting on Friday, Romans has a chance to break that record.

"It's extremely important," Romans said Thursday. "It's important to me. My mom says she wants to be here every day until I pass it....to watch what my career has done."

The 50-year-old has three horses entered in races Friday, with nine more to follow on Saturday.

Romans' father, Jerry Romans, was also a trainer at Churchill Downs. He recorded 211 wins.

