Louisville's Dale Romans on verge of becoming trainer with most - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville's Dale Romans on verge of becoming trainer with most wins at Churchill Downs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville native is on the cusp of becoming the trainer with the most wins at Churchill Downs.

Dale Romans currently has 699 wins. That trails Hall of Famer Bill Mott's 701 wins, but with Churchill Downs' 11-day September Meet starting on Friday, Romans has a chance to break that record.

"It's extremely important," Romans said Thursday. "It's important to me. My mom says she wants to be here every day until I pass it....to watch what my career has done."

The 50-year-old has three horses entered in races Friday, with nine more to follow on Saturday.

Romans' father, Jerry Romans, was also a trainer at Churchill Downs. He recorded 211 wins.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.