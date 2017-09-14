Murray State football player marries longtime girlfriend in spon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Murray State football player marries longtime girlfriend in spontaneous ceremony in rain after practice

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Murray State football player got married on the field after practice at the spur of the moment -- and the couple's weren't exactly conventional.

Defensive lineman Bishop Woods married his longtime girlfriend, Caitlin, in the rain after practice. Woods said he learned offensive line coach Brian Hamilton was an ordained minister and asked him if he would be willing to conduct a ceremony.

"Bishop, do you take Caitlin to be your wife?" asked Hamilton.

"I do," Woods replied.

"Do you promise to love her and protector her from spiders and all other insects, including ones that fly?" asked Hamilton.

"I do," Woods said.

"Do you promise to love him in health, and sickness -- even when that sickness is caused by losses by his team, any team he is coaching, the teams of his children, or teams he supports and wagers on?" asked Hamilton.

"I do," Caitlin said.

The couple welcomed a baby boy four months ago.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.