Louisville man convicted in teen brothers' deaths receives sentence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who pleaded guilty in the deaths of two teen brothers has learned how many years he will spend in prison.

Tieren Coleman was given a sentence of 10 years on Thursday afternoon.

Coleman pleaded guilty to five charges, including complicity to commit murder in the deaths of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon.

Ordway and Gordon were stabbed and burned in May of last year.

Their bodies were found near the intersection of River Park Drive, near South 41st Street.

Ted Shouse, Coleman's lawyer, requested probation. As of Thursday, Coleman has spent 282 days in jail.

"I think you need to go to prison to see what it's like," is what Judge Mary Shaw had to say during the sentencing.

Three others are charged in the case, including 26-year-old Brice Rhodes.

