Louisville man convicted in teen brothers' deaths receives sentence

He pleaded guilty to five charges, including complicity to commit murder.More >>
He pleaded guilty to five charges, including complicity to commit murder.More >>
The Hillview Police Department says 33-year-old Leonard Corbin fondled the child, and raped her.More >>
The Hillview Police Department says 33-year-old Leonard Corbin fondled the child, and raped her.More >>
WDRB has a crew headed to the scene.More >>
WDRB has a crew headed to the scene.More >>
One of the corrections officers had to be taken to University Hospital for treatment.More >>
One of the corrections officers had to be taken to University Hospital for treatment.More >>
Police say the homeowner opened the garage and found the suspect.More >>
Police say the homeowner opened the garage and found the suspect.More >>
New complaints are surfacing against a former assistant principal in New Albany charged with voyeurism after a camera showed up in the boys locker room.More >>
New complaints are surfacing against a former assistant principal in New Albany charged with voyeurism after a camera showed up in the boys locker room.More >>
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the case came down to two things: whether a crime was committed and whether prosecutors can prove that to a jury.More >>
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the case came down to two things: whether a crime was committed and whether prosecutors can prove that to a jury.More >>
Police say an x-ray of the explosive device revealed that it was designed with the specific intent to cause injury...More >>
Police say an x-ray of the explosive device revealed that it was designed with the specific intent to cause injury...More >>