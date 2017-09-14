Louisville man convicted in teen brothers' deaths receives sente - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man convicted in teen brothers' deaths receives sentence

Posted: Updated:
Tieren Coleman Tieren Coleman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who pleaded guilty in the deaths of two teen brothers has learned how many years he will spend in prison.

Tieren Coleman was given a sentence of 10 years on Thursday afternoon.

Coleman pleaded guilty to five charges, including complicity to commit murder in the deaths of 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon.

Ordway and Gordon were stabbed and burned in May of last year.

Their bodies were found near the intersection of River Park Drive, near South 41st Street.

Ted Shouse, Coleman's lawyer, requested probation. As of Thursday, Coleman has spent 282 days in jail.

"I think you need to go to prison to see what it's like," is what Judge Mary Shaw had to say during the sentencing.

Three others are charged in the case, including 26-year-old Brice Rhodes.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.