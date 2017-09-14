Louisville man convicted in teen brothers' deaths to receive sentence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man convicted in the deaths of two teenage brothers is set to learn his punishment.

Tieren Coleman is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday afternoon. He pleaded guilty to five charges, including complicity to commit murder.

Fourteen-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon were stabbed and burned in May of last year.

Their bodies were found near the intersection of River Park Drive, near South 41st Street.

Three others are charged in the case, including 26-year-old Brice Rhodes.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.