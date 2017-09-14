GE Appliances pays $1.2 million to settle lawsuit over 2015 fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances will pay $1.2 million to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from the 2015 fire that destroyed Building 6 at Louisville Appliance Park.

The settlement fund will pay for damages to nearby property from debris and smoke related to the fire, as well as attorney’s fees and settlement administration costs.

The agreement still needs the approval of Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Susan Gibson, according to a joint news release from GE Appliances and Jones Ward PLC, the Louisville law firm that brought the suit.

The release said residents who were subject to a shelter-in-place advisory based on the distance between their home and the fire will receive an unspecified fixed amount from the settlement funds, while residents with actual property damage will be able to submit claims to compensate them for their losses.

GE Appliances, a unit of China-based Qingdao Haier, and the park’s parts supplier Derby Industries have already paid about $650,000 for property damage claims made by area residents, according to the release.

Derby Industries ran its business supplying parts used in appliance manufacturing from Building 6, which was not rebuilt following the fire.

Following the judge’s approval, the administrator of the settlement will contact potential claimants with details about how to make a claim, according to the release. Property owners can also visit GEFireSettlement.com for details.

That site was not active on Thursday. A GE Appliances spokeswoman said it will go live once the court approves the settlement, which could take days or weeks.

