GE Appliances pays $1.2 million to settle lawsuit over 2015 fire - WDRB 41 Louisville News

GE Appliances pays $1.2 million to settle lawsuit over 2015 fire

Posted: Updated:
The April 3, 2015 fire at General Electric Appliance Park The April 3, 2015 fire at General Electric Appliance Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  GE Appliances will pay $1.2 million to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from the 2015 fire that destroyed Building 6 at Louisville Appliance Park.

The settlement fund will pay for damages to nearby property from debris and smoke related to the fire, as well as attorney’s fees and settlement administration costs.

The agreement still needs the approval of Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Susan Gibson, according to a joint news release from GE Appliances and Jones Ward PLC, the Louisville law firm that brought the suit.

The release said residents who were subject to a shelter-in-place advisory based on the distance between their home and the fire will receive an unspecified fixed amount from the settlement funds, while residents with actual property damage will be able to submit claims to compensate them for their losses.

GE Appliances, a unit of China-based Qingdao Haier, and the park’s parts supplier Derby Industries have already paid about $650,000 for property damage claims made by area residents, according to the release.

Derby Industries ran its business supplying parts used in appliance manufacturing from Building 6, which was not rebuilt following the fire.

Following the judge’s approval, the administrator of the settlement will contact potential claimants with details about how to make a claim, according to the release. Property owners can also visit GEFireSettlement.com for details.

That site was not active on Thursday. A GE Appliances spokeswoman said it will go live once the court approves the settlement, which could take days or weeks.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.