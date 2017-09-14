GE Appliances pays $1.2 million to settle lawsuit over 2015 fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances will pay $1.2 million to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from the 2015 fire that destroyed Building 6 at Louisville Appliance Park. The settlement fund will pay for damages to nearby property from debris and smoke related to the fire, as well as attorney’s fees and settlement administration costs. The agreement still needs the approval of Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Susan Gibson, according to a joint news release from GE A...More >>
The percentage of Kentuckians without health insurance dropped for the fourth-straight year in 2016, according to new U.S. Census data.More >>
Kentucky lawmakers quickly approved the University of Louisville’s request to pay a consulting firm up to $170,000 to handle the search for the university’s next president.More >>
The University of Louisville plans to spend $170,000 on an executive search firm to find candidates to succeed former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>
Amazon.com announced an opportunity Thursday that would make most any mayor or governor salivate: The Seattle-based retailer is looking to for a second headquarters that could employ up to 50,000 people in high-paying jobs like software development.More >>
The union representing thousands of UPS drivers across the country is pushing back on the company’s plan to hire people to deliver packages using their personal vehicles during this year’s busy holiday season.More >>
The tight Louisville job market has forced GE Appliances to raise pay for entry-level workers at Louisville Appliance Park to $14 an hour, the company said Tuesday. GE Appliances began hiring at $12 an hour in February after the park’s workforce approved a labor contract.More >>
Under new Chinese ownership, Louisville-based GE Appliances has invested $100 million to upgrade manufacturing capabilities this year. The company's new leaders sat down with reporters for the first time on Friday.More >>
