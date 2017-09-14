9th annual Louisville International Film Festival kicks off Thur - WDRB 41 Louisville News

9th annual Louisville International Film Festival kicks off Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is welcoming film makers and film lovers from across the globe.

The ninth annual Louisville International Film Festival kicks off Thursday night with a red carpet event and a screening at the Louisville Science Center.

The main screening locations are at the Louisville Free Public Library and the Muhammad Ali Center.

The festival runs through Saturday.

