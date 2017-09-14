Death investigation under way after 2 people found dead in mobile home park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead at a mobile home park in southwest Louisville Thursday afternoon.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, police were called to the 5500 block of Lazy Acres Court, near Cane Run Road, around 12:30 p.m. That's where Mitchell says police found a man and woman with "apparent gunshot wounds."

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchell says police are treating it as a death investigation and are not looking for suspects.

The victims' names have not yet been released, but neighbors we spoke with knew the two.

Meanwhile, neighbors seem to know the victims well and say they were both struggling from the recent death of another family member.

William "Butch" Henry says "they were a good family. He had lost his wife a few months ago, and his daughter had moved in with him. So they were really having their ups and downs and ups and downs. She was kind of the glue that held that family together."

